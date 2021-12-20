TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 18000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.