Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Short Interest Up 22.4% in November

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zevia PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zevia PBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 2,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,193. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

