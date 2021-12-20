Short Interest in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Decreases By 27.3%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the November 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.98.

TGB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,677. The company has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

