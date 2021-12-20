XML Financial LLC Buys 644 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $603,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 64,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $261.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $266.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.