Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 487,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter.

SHY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,937. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

