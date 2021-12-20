Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 266,064 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.14. The company had a trading volume of 49,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,132. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $112.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.82.

