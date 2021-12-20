Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 33,937 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 44.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Well Done LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after buying an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 189,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,704. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

