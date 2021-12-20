Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $99,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

