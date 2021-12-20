Ballast Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,859 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.35.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

