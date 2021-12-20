10,926 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearshares LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.29. 30,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.01. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $64.15.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.