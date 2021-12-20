SOMESING Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $153.64 million and approximately $8.47 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,810.24 or 0.08248849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,122.16 or 0.99850659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00074431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046764 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002641 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

