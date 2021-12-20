ZClassic Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $71,801.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.16 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00090524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131822 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003420 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

