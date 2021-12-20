Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.75. 162,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

