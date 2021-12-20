Analysts Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.67. Papa John’s International reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.21. 10,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,809. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -319.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Papa John’s International (PZZA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.