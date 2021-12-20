John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 301.86 ($3.99).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.57) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750 ($65,746.00). Also, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £6,421.02 ($8,485.56). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,206.

Shares of WG traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 185.70 ($2.45). The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of GBX 181.40 ($2.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 367.20 ($4.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 209.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 222.31. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.31.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.