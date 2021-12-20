Whittier Trust Co. Has $77.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $77,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 678.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.94 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

