Barber Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,560 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000.

IJR opened at $109.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.06 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

