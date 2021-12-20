Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,560. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.15 and a one year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $220.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.