Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 126.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.22% of Ecolab worth $746,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.45 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

