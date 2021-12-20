Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roots from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Roots stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,849. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.78 million and a P/E ratio of 7.71. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.04 and a twelve month high of C$4.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

