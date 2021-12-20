LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 2.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.2% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 32,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 44,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.1% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 35,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 27.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 86.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $4.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,560. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.42. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

