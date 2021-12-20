Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading Down 9.8%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.96. 9,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 100,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.83 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.