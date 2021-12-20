Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading Down 9.8%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) shares traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.96. 9,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 100,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.83 million, a PE ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
