Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 123,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

MTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,392. Mmtec has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mmtec in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

