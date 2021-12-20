Short Interest in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Increases By 25.0%

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBII. Roth Capital began coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MBII traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

