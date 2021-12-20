Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.86

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 7338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Arcosa alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $559.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Arcosa by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcosa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.