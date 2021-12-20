Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 902,400 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 15th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Novanta by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novanta by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVT traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $167.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.67. Novanta has a 12-month low of $116.53 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

