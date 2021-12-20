Landbox Price Tops $0.0053 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 45.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $402,016.84 and approximately $88,121.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00051371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.18 or 0.08251159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.24 or 0.99946343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00074465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

