Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VTI stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.16. 46,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,913. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

