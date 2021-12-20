Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 183 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 57,907 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $11,856,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.69 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.