Ballast Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.73 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

