Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $313.41 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

