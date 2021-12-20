The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.47. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,649,349 shares worth $461,447,973. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.08.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

