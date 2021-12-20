Banyan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for approximately 6.8% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $217.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average is $217.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Cowen began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.65.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.