Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,556 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $47.56.

