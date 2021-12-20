Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $158.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

