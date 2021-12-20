Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 16,477 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.48. 272,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,917,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $248.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

