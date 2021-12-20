$3.39 EPS Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.89. Thor Industries reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $15.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.35 to $15.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THO shares. Truist reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. KeyCorp cut Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

NYSE:THO traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,446. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

