SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.77. The company had a trading volume of 120,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,309,173. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.