Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 37,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 138,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $148.76 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.