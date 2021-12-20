Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PRPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,820. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Precipio by 117.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 569,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precipio by 32.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Precipio by 468.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 136,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Precipio during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

