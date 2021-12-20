Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Short Interest Update

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 209,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of PRPO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.67. 529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,820. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Precipio has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a negative net margin of 98.06%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.
Precipio Company Profile
Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.
