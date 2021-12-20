Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the November 15th total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of PLBC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92. The company has a market cap of $187.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.70. Plumas Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 36.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In related news, CFO Richard L. Belstock sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $35,849.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi S. Gansert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573 shares of company stock valued at $58,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $484,000. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $211,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 38.9% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 61,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 112.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

