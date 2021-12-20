Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $912,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerbridge Technologies alerts:

Powerbridge Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 122,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,112. Powerbridge Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Powerbridge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerbridge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.