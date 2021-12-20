Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 2533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Specifically, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 54.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,518,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,247 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 22.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,058,000 after acquiring an additional 338,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 6.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after buying an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanger by 65.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 185,160 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.