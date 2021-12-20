PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Short Interest Update

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 591,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 1,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,022. PaySign has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PaySign will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $6,373,463. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

