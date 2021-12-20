Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Short Interest Up 22.8% in November

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 997,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.36 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

