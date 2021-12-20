Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.
PFC traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 112.90 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,169. The stock has a market cap of £586.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.17. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.69).
Petrofac Company Profile
Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.
