Petrofac (LON:PFC) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

PFC traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 112.90 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,169. The stock has a market cap of £586.88 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.17. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 203.34 ($2.69).

In other Petrofac news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,616.65).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

