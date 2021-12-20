Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head-To-Head Survey

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Align Technology alerts:

83.8% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Align Technology has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -1.87, meaning that its share price is 287% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $2.47 billion 18.62 $1.78 billion $9.30 62.77 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Align Technology and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 1 12 0 2.92 Vicarious Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Align Technology presently has a consensus target price of $735.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Align Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 19.70% 21.88% 14.13% Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Align Technology beats Vicarious Surgical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.