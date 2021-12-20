Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). ADMA Biologics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 108.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.69%. The company had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Lenz purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 380,000 shares of company stock valued at $380,000 and sold 1,112,505 shares valued at $1,393,806. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

