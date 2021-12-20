Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Purchases 139,500 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 139,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,262,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,931.12.

GR stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.26. 21,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,716. The company has a quick ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.88.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada region. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, silver, and precious and base metals. Its principal project is the Golden Promise project covering an area of 16,500 hectares located in central Newfoundland.

