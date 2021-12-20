Insider Buying: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Purchases 139,500 Shares of Stock

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR) Director Christopher Ross Anderson acquired 139,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,262,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,931.12.
GR stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.26. 21,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,716. The company has a quick ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 21.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31. Great Atlantic Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.88.
Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile
