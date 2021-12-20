NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Buys 35,000 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$669,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,413,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,685,549.02.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95.

On Monday, December 13th, Adam L. Gray acquired 167,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.42 per share, with a total value of C$3,418,308.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray acquired 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray acquired 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

Shares of TSE NFI traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.56. 204,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,272. NFI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.41 and a 12-month high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 371.20.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

NFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.